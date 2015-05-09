Porsche's incredible $100-million US headquarters is an amusement park for adults

Next time you find yourself flying into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, take a look at the northeast corner of the airport. There you’ll find a groovy looking building with sports cars speeding on an adjacent racetrack. What you are seeing is Porsche North America’s new $US100-million headquarters and Porsche Experience Center, which opened their doors to the public this week.

“Today we celebrate a significant milestone in the history of Porsche as we expand our footprint in the United States and reaffirm our commitment to the state of Georgia and the city of Atlanta,” president and CEO of Porsche Matthias Mueller said. “We are investing more than ever before, heightening visibility for the Porsche brand in the U.S. and worldwide.”

