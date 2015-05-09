Porsche's incredible $100-million US headquarters is an amusement park for adults

Benjamin Zhang
Porsche HQ AtlantaPorsche

Next time you find yourself flying into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, take a look at the northeast corner of the airport. There you’ll find a groovy looking building with sports cars speeding on an adjacent racetrack. What you are seeing is Porsche North America’s new $US100-million headquarters and Porsche Experience Center, which opened their doors to the public this week.

“Today we celebrate a significant milestone in the history of Porsche as we expand our footprint in the United States and reaffirm our commitment to the state of Georgia and the city of Atlanta,” president and CEO of Porsche Matthias Mueller said. “We are investing more than ever before, heightening visibility for the Porsche brand in the U.S. and worldwide.”

Porsche North America has called Atlanta home since 1998.

But with the new 27-acre facility, Porsche has created an opportunity to connect with current and prospective buyers.

In fact, the new Porsche compound is the largest investment the company has ever made outside of Germany.

So what do the new HQ and Porsche Experience Center offer?

How about a 1.6-mile, high-speed test track.

Here, drivers will be able to push the handling of their Porsches to the limits.

And there's an off-road course, where drivers can get a little muddy.

The Porsche Experience Center also features a pair of handling courses and a kick plate course, where drivers can learn how to react when their cars lose traction.

Inside, the PEC features a human performance center, where experts can optimise the fitness of the driver.

There's also a driving simulator.

Inside, you'll find a gallery of classic Porsches from the company's illustrious past ...

... such as this Brumos Racing Porsche and ...

... the classic Porsche 356 Speedster or ...

... some cool artifacts from Porsche's past.

Those interested in fine dining can drop by Restaurant 356.

Enjoy a nice meal as you take in the driving action on the test track.

There's also space to relax at the Carrera Cafe.

Here's a mural of legendary company executive Ferry Porsche.

There's also a Porsche design studio, where customers can configure their future cars.

Naturally, there's a gift shop.

On the business end, the facility features 13,000 sq. ft. of business and meeting space.

Ultimately, the best part is that you don't even need to be a Porsche owner to experience the awesomeness of the new facility.

Here's where Porsche keeps its coolest cars ...

