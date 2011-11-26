Porsche Is Planning A $560 Million Luxury Apartment Tower With Elevators That Carry Drivers AND Their Cars

Photo: Porsche Design Group

High rise condos in South Florida have been the epitome of exclusivity and luxury for years.But now, one complex is aiming to take that to a whole new level.



According to the Miami Herald, the recently approved 57-story Porsche Design Tower will feature glass elevators that whisk residents and their cars straight to their front door. It will cost an estimated $560 million to build.

It sounds simple enough: pull in, turn off the car, and a robotic arm will lift the car, put it on an elevator, and automatically take it to the front door of the unit, no valet required.

The condos are expected to be between 3,800 to 9,500 square feet in size with prices up to $9 million. Larger units will receive four parking spaces while the smaller ones will have room for just two luxury cars.

These condos are also being designed with large windows in the living room to allow the gearhead residents to keep a doting eye on their prized possessions.

In order to keep it unique, there are plans to only have one of these buildings in South Florida, but there are plans to expand around the world. Parking attendants in the Miami area can breathe a sigh of relief.

