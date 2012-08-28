Porsche's New 911 Carrera Is Surprisingly Fuel Efficient

The 2013 911 Carrera 4S coupe.

With a month left before the opening of the Paris Motor Show, Porsche has released the details and photos of its 2013 911 Carrera 4 and 4S.Both cars will hit the market early next year and will be available as a coupe and cabriolet. All four models feature Porsche Traction Management (PTM), the auto maker’s all-wheel drive system.



The addition of PTM is the most significant difference between the 2013 models and previous Carreras, but there are a handful of tweaks that will make the 4 and 4S up to 16 per cent more fuel efficient than previous models, without losing an iota of speed or power.

That’s thanks to a lighter body (the 4 boasts a drop of 143 lbs from its predecessor) and Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK). The high-tech gearbox changes gears quickly and efficiently, without interrupting the flow of power, which reduces fuel consumption.

The 4 is powered by a 3.4-liter, 350 hp engine, gets 20 mpg in the city and 28 mpg highways for the coupe; the cabriolet will get 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and tops out at 177 mph.

The 4S has more power, with a 3.8-liter, 400 hp engine under the hood. The result is a drop in efficiency: 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway for both models. The upshot is the faster 0 to 60 mph time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 185. Those numbers can’t touch Porsche’s beastly 997 GT2-RS, but they’re impressive nonetheless.

The 4 and 4S will be publicly revealed at the Paris Motor Show. Once on the market, the 4 and 4S will start at $91,030 and $105,630, respectively.

Photo: Porsche

The Carrera 4 cabriolet.

Photo: Porsche

