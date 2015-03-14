We're pretty sure this is the Porsche of the future

Porsche A 1987 Porsche 928 4-door!

Porsche, the master builder of pure driving enjoyment, has recently expanded past the handcrafted sports cars the company is known for.

It now has a complete line of luxury cars, including a sedan and a pair of SUVS.

And there’s more to come! Porsche announced this week that it plans to expand its lineup even further with the addition of a seventh model.

“In the not too distant future, we will present a seventh model line,” Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller said in a statement. “There are already promising plans, but no board decision yet.”

One of the front runners for this seventh model is a spacious “shooting brake” — a luxurious two-door station wagon — based on the company’s Panamera sedan, Bloomberg reported.

So what would something like this look?

Glad you asked! Because Porsche actually produced a prototype for such a car 28 years ago — in the form of a 928 shooting brake.

Not much is known about the design, although according to Hemmings, the car was built in 1986 by Porsche and AMG for the head of a large aftermarket car maker in Detroit.

Its silhouette offers a glimpse at what a Porsche shooting brake would resemble (possible complete with suicide doors).

Currently, the only high-performance shooting brake on the market is Ferrari’s four-wheel-drive FF. So there’s certainly plenty of room in the segment.

Porsche has good reason to want to build expand its luxury sports lineup. Business is good. Very good. Revenues are up 20% and profits are up $US2.8 billion. It’s new compact Macan SUV is sold out, and it’s Cayenne off-roader is an absolute cash cow for the automaker.

Porsche Looks cool from the front!

So demand for Porsches with back seats is as great as ever.

Which brings us back to the 928. During the early 1980s, it was Porsche’s flagship and its media darling. Everyone from Tom Cruise in “Risky Business” to Al Pacino’s Tony Montana in “Scarface” drove one.

With Porsche lacking a true front-engined grand tourer, in the vein of an Aston Martin DB9, the 928 would be a great car to bring back — even if it’s not in the form of a shooting brake.

Ferrari The Ferrari FF — currently the only ‘shooting brake’ on the market.

