Check Out The 918 RSR, Porsche's New Sleek And Sexy Hybrid Racer

Porsche made its return to the Detroit Autoshow yesterday after a four year hiatus. With its return, Porsche world premiered the 918 RSR, its newest hybrid.Not only is the race car sleek and sexy, it’s also highly fuel-efficient. The hybrid has a V8 engine that uses flywheel technology and a six-speed racing transmission, getting it up to 767 total horsepower.



There is also an engine located on the passenger seat which captures and stores energy whenever the vehicle brakes.

The car will be in limited production next year.

