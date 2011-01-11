Check Out The 918 RSR, Porsche's New Sleek And Sexy Hybrid Racer

Leah Goldman
porsche

Photo: AP Images

Porsche made its return to the Detroit Autoshow yesterday after a four year hiatus. With its return, Porsche world premiered the 918 RSR, its newest hybrid.Not only is the race car sleek and sexy, it’s also highly fuel-efficient. The hybrid has a V8 engine that uses flywheel technology and a six-speed racing transmission, getting it up to 767 total horsepower.

There is also an engine located on the passenger seat which captures and stores energy whenever the vehicle brakes.

The car will be in limited production next year.

President and CEO of Porsche Matthlas Muller looks at his newest Porsche design

Butterfly doors add to the car's sexy look

The frame is built on a carbon fibre reinforced plastic

Here's the passenger seat engine that stores energy when the car brakes

The design is based on the Porsche Spyder

The 22 honours the winner of The 1971 24 Hours of Le Mans, a Porsche 917

Porsche isn't the only one going green

