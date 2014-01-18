Porsche Created A Mesmerizing Way To Open Up Its New 911

At the Detroit Auto Show this week, Porsche revealed its latest creations, the 911 Targa 4 and Targa 4S. They’re good looking cars (the difference is in the engine) with lots of power, style, and speed.

But the coolest thing about the new 911 is the way the top drops. To stow the roof behind the back seats, the system lifts away the wraparound rear window. The sides of the roof bar slide inward to let the roof move back. Once it’s stowed, the glass is popped back into place.

Porsche hasn’t yet provided the curb weights of the Targa 4 or 4S, but this complicated system won’t shed any pounds. It’s also hard to believe it will be easy to fix if it breaks. And considering how much is going on, it’s likely that eventually will happen.

But in the meantime, it’s mesmerizing. Watch it open:

And close:

Scheduled to hit American roads this summer, the Targa 4 will go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, thanks to a 3.4-liter 6-cylinder engine. The more powerful 4S will do it in just 4.2 seconds, and will offer a top speed of 183 mph.

The Targa 4 and 4S start for $US101,600 and $US116,200, respectively.

Here’s a better look at the 911 Targa 4:

