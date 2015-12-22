Porsche now sells 21 versions of the 911

There are few cars in the world more iconic than the Porsche 911. Over the years, the rear-engined sports has gotten bigger, faster, and more technologically advanced. But its spirited driving dynamics and on-track capabilities have continued to make it a favourite among enthusiasts worldwide.

However, you often hear the complaint that all current 911s pretty much look same. And if you ask critics such as ex-“Top Gear” host and longtime newspaper columnist Jeremy Clarkson, he’ll tell you that all Porsche 911s since the model’s debut in 1963 look identical.

The truth is, most of the various versions of the current generation of 911s do look similar, but they can all be identified by numerous subtle but important differences.

Like Taco Bell in the fast food industry, what Porsche has managed to do so successfully is create multiple iterations of the 911 by mixing and matching the same ingredients, and packaging them in lots of different ways. And if you’ve ever driven a 911, you’ll probably agree with me in saying … there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Porsche is in the middle of transitioning the 911 lineup from the current generation — the 991 — to the next generation model known as the 991-2. The 991-2 features an updated chassis, upgraded aerodynamics and a new twin-turbocharged, flat-6-cylinder engine. Thus far, all the cars have been upgraded to 991-2 spec, with the exception of cars carrying the GTS and GT3 designation.

The transition is expected to be completed sometime next year.

So here it is — the most current lineup of Porsche’s 911 Taco Bell Menu.

Carrera: The Carrera is the 'base' 911, if there is such as thing. The 991-2 Carrera powered by a 3.0-litre 370 hp twin-turbocharged, flat 6 ... Porsche ... and the Cabriolet is the convertible version of the Carrera. Porsche The Carrera 4 Coupe is a Carrera Coupe with all-wheel-drive ... Porsche ... and the Carrera 4 Cabriolet is the convertible variant. Porsche The Carrera S gets a 50hp boost from the base Carrera, thanks to larger turbochargers and an upgraded exhaust system on the 3.0-litre 420hp flat-6 engine ... Porsche ... and here's the convertible Cabriolet Carrera S. Porsche The Carrera 4S is the Carrera S with all-wheel-drive ... Porsche ... and the Carrera 4S Cabriolet is the convertible edition. Porsche The Carrera GTS is a step up from the Carrera S and comes with a 3.8-litre boxer 6 engine -- now with 430 hp ... Porsche ... and the Carrera GTS Cabriolet is yet another convertible version! Unlike other cars in the lineup, variants carrying the GTS name are still in 991 guise. Porsche The Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS is the GTS with all-wheel-drive ... Porsche ... and Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet is, naturally, the accompanying convertible. Porsche The Targa 4 is a Carrera 4 with an awesome electric lift-away roof! Porsche While the Targa 4S is a Carrera 4S with the special 'Targa' roof. Porsche The Targa 4 GTS is a Carrera 4 GTS with the Targa roof. Like the other GTS cars, the Targa has not yet been upgraded to 991-2 spec. Porsche The latest generation of the legendary Turbo gets a 540hp version of the 3.8-litre flat 6 found in other 911 models. Thanks to a pair of monster turbochargers, the Turbo has becomes a benchmark vehicle for aspiring supercars everywhere. Porsche There's a Turbo Cabriolet, as well. Porsche The Turbo S is a Turbo with a 580hp engine. Porsche And of course ... a Turbo S Cabriolet is available, too! Porsche Then there's the track-bred GT3. Although it doesn't have as much brute horsepower as the turbocharged editions, the GT3 is one of the most raw and race-ready of all the 911 variants. Power for the GT3 comes from a 475hp version of the 3.8-litre flat 6 found in the GTS models. But there's is no cabriolet version of the GT3! Porsche Finally, the GT3 RS. It's a GT3 will less weight and more Porsche racing technology. With a 500-horsepower, 4.0-litre flat 6 tucked away under the rear wing, the GT3 RS is simply the most hardcore 911 money can buy, costing $175,900. Like the GTS cars, the GT3 and GT3 RS have not yet been upgraded to 991-2 spec. Porsche

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.