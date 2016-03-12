Sports car fanatics race souped-up Porsche 911s on a frozen lake in Sweden

Ice driving is the perfect activity for taking a car to its limit. The “Below Zero” ice driving center in Åre, Sweden provides the perfect frozen lake to drive a high-performance Porsche 911 around its icy grounds. Formula 1 drivers even use the facility to hone their skills.

Thanks to our colleagues at Die Welt for providing the video. See more of their excellent video here.

Produced by Justin Gmoser



