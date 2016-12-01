This frozen lake in Sweden is the perfect track for Porsche lovers to test their skills

Ice driving is the perfect activity for taking a car to its limit. The “Below Zero” ice driving center in Åre, Sweden provides the perfect frozen lake to drive a high-performance Porsche 911 around its icy grounds. Formula 1 drivers even use the facility to hone their skills.

