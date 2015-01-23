Porsche Now Sells 21 Versions Of The 911 -- Here They Are

Porsche Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS

With the recent introduction of the 911 GTS Club Coupe, Porsche is now selling an astonishing 21 different versions of its iconic sports car.

To many, all current 911s pretty much look same. And if you ask Top Gear’s bombastic host and longtime newspaper columnist Jeremy Clarkson, he’ll tell you that all Porsche 911s since the model’s debut in 1963 look identical.

The truth is, most of the various versions of the current generation — known as the 991 — do look similar, but they can all be identified by numerous subtle, but important differences.

Like Taco Bell in the fast food industry, what Porsche has managed to do so successfully is create multiple iterations of the 911 by mixing and matching the same ingredients, packaging them in lots of different ways. And if you’ve ever driven a 911, you’ll probably agree with me in saying…there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

So here it is — the most current lineup of Porsche’s 911 Taco Bell Menu.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.