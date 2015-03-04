Porsche now sells 22 versions of the 911 -- here they are

With the imminent arrival of the extreme 911 GT3 RS, Porsche is now selling an astonishing 22 different versions of its iconic sports car.
To many, all current 911s pretty much look same. And if you ask Top Gear’s bombastic host and longtime newspaper columnist Jeremy Clarkson, he’ll tell you that all Porsche 911s since the model’s debut in 1963 look identical.
The truth is, most of the various versions of the current generation — known as the 991 — do look similar, but they can all be identified by numerous subtle, but important differences.
Like Taco Bell in the fast food industry, what Porsche has managed to do so successfully is create multiple iterations of the 911 by mixing and matching the same ingredients, packaging them in lots of different ways. And if you’ve ever driven a 911, you’ll probably agree with me in saying…there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.
So here it is — the most current lineup of Porsche’s 911 Taco Bell Menu.
Carrera: The Carrera is the 'base' 911, if there is such as thing. It's powered by a 3.4-liter 350hp flat 6...
The Carrera GTS is a step up from the Carrera S and comes with a 3.8-liter boxer 6 engine -- now with 430 hp...
The GTS Club Coupe is a limited edition of only 60 rear-wheel-drive cars, clad in a special 'club blau' paint job and a modern day 'whale tail' spoiler. The Club Sport celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Porsche Club of America and is only available to club members.
The latest generation of the legendary Turbo gets a 520hp version of the 3.8-liter flat 6 found in other 911 models. Thanks to a pair of monster turbochargers, the Turbo has becomes a benchmark vehicle for aspiring supercars everywhere.
Then there's track-bred GT3. Although it doesn't have as much brute horsepower as the turbocharged editions, the GT3 is the most raw and race-ready of all the 911 variants. Power for the GT3 comes from a 475hp version of the 3.8-liter flat 6 found in the Carrera S, Targa, and GTS models. But there's is no cabriolet version of the GT3!
Finally, the new GT3 RS. It's a GT3 will less weight and more Porsche racing technology. With a 500-horsepower, 4.0-liter flat 6 tucked away under the rear wing, the GT3 RS is simply the most hardcore 911 money can buy: $175,900.
