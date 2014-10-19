Here's A Guide To The 20 Different Versions Of The Porsche 911 You Can Buy

With the recent introduction of the 911 GTS, Porsche is now selling an astonishing 20 different versions of its iconic sports car.
To many, all current 911s pretty much look same. And if you ask Top Gear’s bombastic host and longtime newspaper columnist Jeremy Clarkson, he’ll tell you that Porsche 911s since the model’s debut in 1963 look identical.
The truth is, most of the various versions of the current generation — known as the 991 — do look similar, but they can all be identified by numerous subtle, but important differences.
Like Taco Bell in the fast food industry, what Porsche has managed to do so successfully is create multiple iterations of the 911 by mixing and matching the same ingredients, packaging them in lots of different ways. And if you’ve ever driven a 911, you’ll probably agree with me in saying…there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.
So here it is — a simple field guide to Porsche’s version of Taco Bell menu.
Carrera: The Carrera is the 'base' 911, if there is such as thing. It's powered by a 3.4-liter 350hp flat 6...
The Carrera GTS is a step up from the Carrera S and comes with a 3.8-liter boxer 6 engine -- now with 430 hp...
The latest generation of the legendary Turbo gets a 520hp version of the 3.8-liter flat 6 found in other 911 models. Thanks to a pair of monster turbochargers, the Turbo has becomes a benchmark vehicle for aspiring supercars everywhere.
A 50th Anniversary Edition with numerous retro styling cues was released in 2013 and is winding down its production life.
Finally, the track-bred GT3. Although it doesn't have as much brute horsepower as the turbocharged editions, the GT3 is the most raw and race-ready of all the 911 variants. Power for the GT3 comes from a 475hp version of the 3.8-liter flat 6 found in the Carrera S, Targa, and GTS models. But there's is no cabriolet version of the GT3!
