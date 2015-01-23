Porsche Just Released Another Version Of The 911 -- And It Looks Amazing

Porsche sells an incredible 20 different variants of its iconic 911 sports car.

Now, there’s a 21st.

This week, Porsche’s North American division introduced the special edition 911 GTS Club Coupe at the company’s brand-new Atlanta headquarters.

The new Club Coupe celebrates Porsche Club of America 60th anniversary.

(Porsche Club of America is the brand’s prominent owners club.)

“The Porsche Club of America is home to passionate ambassadors who have been fostering the appreciation and recognition of Porsche for 60 years, ” Porsche Cars North America vice president of marketing Andre Oosthuizen said.

“We are proud and honored to celebrate this anniversary with a very special edition of Porsche’s most storied sports car — the 911.”

Clad in a eye-catching custom”club blau” paint job — that’s German for “club blue” — the Club Coupe is actually based on Porsche’s fantastic 911 GTS, first introduced last October.

The car will share the GTS’ version of Porsche’s venerable 3.8-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-6 engine.

This means output will remain at 430 horsepower.

Performance-wise, the Club Coupe will be able to reach 60 mph from a standstill in a spirited 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 190 mph.

Like the GTS, the rear-wheel drive Club Coupe will be 10 millimeters lower and 44 millimeters wider than the standard 911 — giving the sports car a brawnier presence. Other cosmetic tweaks include an old-school Porsche “whale tail” rear spoiler and black quad-exhaust tips.

The Club Coupe will also come with Porsche’s gorgeous retro Sport Classic Wheels — last seen on the 911 50th Anniversary Edition and the $US263,000 Panamera Exclusive Series.

This is the second new 911 released this month by Porsche. Earlier in January, the company rolled out a variant of the 911 GTS, equipped with Porsche’s impressive Targa roof at the 2014 Detroit Auto Show.

As for the 911 GTS Club Coupe, Porsche has committed to building a limited run of 60 cars, with 59 available to the general public and one final car up for grabs only to Porsche Club members.

The asking price?

A very “reasonable” $US136,060.

