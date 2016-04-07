This monstrous Porsche race car from the 90s expected to sell for $3 million

A Porsche race car from two decades ago is for sale at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Monaco.

The 911 GT1 Evolution, which competed with the McLaren F1 and Mercedes CLK AMG GTR in a particularly speedy era of endurance racing, is estimated by the auction house to sell for about $3 million.

The car is not a 911 GT1 Straßenversion, the softened, road car version of the GT1; it is an actual 13 race winner, one of only 18 built and of the same type that delivered Porsche its record-breaking 16th win at Le Mans.

This particular car won three Canadian GT championships from 1999-2001 and competed at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Somehow, the car — powered by a twin-turbo flat six making greater than 600 horsepower that sounds like this — is registered as road-legal in the United Kingdom. Yes: it can be driven on real roads.

Here it is.

The Porsche 911 GT1 Evolution is not a road car ... Chris Wilson/RM Sotheby's ... but it is somehow registered as road-legal. Chris Wilson/RM Sotheby's The cabin certainly doesn't provide much in the way of creature comforts Chris Wilson/RM Sotheby's ... though with a twin turbo flat six putting out 'well over 600 horsepower,' who needs a stereo? Chris Wilson/RM Sotheby's The GT1 never had the speed of the famous McLaren F1 or Mercedes CLK AMG GTR ... Chris Wilson/RM Sotheby's ... but thanks to its (very Porsche-like) reliability, it took Le Mans in 1998. Chris Wilson/RM Sotheby's And now you can do your grocery shopping in one. Chris Wilson/RM Sotheby's Estimated sale price: $3 million. Chris Wilson/RM Sotheby's

