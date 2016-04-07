This monstrous Porsche race car from the 90s expected to sell for $3 million

A Porsche race car from two decades ago is for sale at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Monaco.
The 911 GT1 Evolution, which competed with the McLaren F1 and Mercedes CLK AMG GTR in a particularly speedy era of endurance racing, is estimated by the auction house to sell for about $3 million.
The car is not a 911 GT1 Straßenversion, the softened, road car version of the GT1; it is an actual 13 race winner, one of only 18 built and of the same type that delivered Porsche its record-breaking 16th win at Le Mans.
This particular car won three Canadian GT championships from 1999-2001 and competed at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Somehow, the car — powered by a twin-turbo flat six making greater than 600 horsepower that sounds like this — is registered as road-legal in the United Kingdom. Yes: it can be driven on real roads.
Here it is.
