This is the greatest piece of automotive engineering I've ever seen from Porsche

We recently borrowed a Porsche 911 Targa 4S, and I greatly enjoyed spending a weekend in what I consider to be the perfect car driving from the New Jersey suburbs to Lime Rock Park to watch the IMSA Weathertech Northeast Grand Prix, in which Porsches were racing.

The 911 is a masterpiece of German automotive engineering: introduced in 1963, it’s been steadily improved for over 50 years. If you want a great sports car, you really need to look no farther.

This simple truth is brought home to me whenever I spend any time with a 911. I like to call it my “drive for your life” car — if I had to drive to stay alive, not knowing what the threats would be, I’d take the 911 without hesitation.

But there’s a place where five decades of German know-how really comes into play.

The 911’s cupholders.

Just look at the austere majesty of these things!

Who wants cupholders in the usual spot, like between the seats? Matthew DeBord/BI It's much better to have them stowed in a slot above the glove compartment! Matthew DeBord/BI They swing out and can be adjusted to hold cans and bottles and cups or assorted sizes. Matthew DeBord/BI The arrow tells you, with graphic panache, how to adjust the gripping diameter. Matthew DeBord/BI OK, in all seriousness, if you're worried about how 'modern' you cupholders are, you might not be the best customer for a Porsche 911. Everything in the car has been designed to keep the weight down and make sure you concentrate on that for which there is no substitute: Driving! My goodness, I love this car. Matthew DeBord/BI

