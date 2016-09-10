Porsche just unveiled a new model of its Panamera hybrid -- and it looks amazing

Porsche unveiled a new version of its hybrid sedan Friday and it comes with some impressive new features.

The 2018 Panamera hybrid has an all-electric range of 31 miles, a nice little bump from the original 2013 Panamera hybrid that offered an electric range of 20 miles. It has a solid acceleration time of 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 87 mph in all-electric mode.

It comes with a 2.9-litre twin turbo V6 engine that will kick the top speed up to 172 mph.

Porsche also revamped the Panamera’s interior to include two seven-inch touchscreens to make an interactive cockpit and a separate 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

Deliveries will take place in 2017, starting in Europe in April.

