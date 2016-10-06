Porsche unveiled a new model of its Panamera hybrid -- and it looks amazing

Porsche showed off a new version of its hybrid sedan at the Paris Motor Show, and it sure does make driving a hybrid look good.
Deliveries of the 2018 Panamera hybrid will take place in 2017, starting in Europe in April.
Scroll down for a closer look.
The 2018 Panamera hybrid has an all-electric range of 31 miles, a nice little bump from the original 2013 Panamera hybrid that offered a range of 20 miles.
It has a solid acceleration time of 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 87 mph in all-electric mode.
Porsche also revamped the Panamera's interior to include two seven-inch touchscreens to make an interactive cockpit and a separate 12.3-inch infotainment screen.
