Porsche unveiled a new model of its Panamera hybrid -- and it looks amazing

Porsche showed off a new version of its hybrid sedan at the Paris Motor Show, and it sure does make driving a hybrid look good.

Deliveries of the 2018 Panamera hybrid will take place in 2017, starting in Europe in April.

Scroll down for a closer look.

The 2018 Panamera hybrid has an all-electric range of 31 miles, a nice little bump from the original 2013 Panamera hybrid that offered a range of 20 miles. Porsche It has a solid acceleration time of 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 87 mph in all-electric mode. Porsche It comes with a 2.9-litre twin turbo V6 engine that will kick the top speed up to 172 mph. Porsche Porsche also revamped the Panamera's interior to include two seven-inch touchscreens to make an interactive cockpit and a separate 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Porsche The car comes with several driving modes, including an 'E-Charge' mode that will allow the V6 engine to charge the battery. There's also Porsche's classic 'Sport' and 'Sport Plus' modes that make the engine more responsive for faster driving. Porsche

