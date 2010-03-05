Pornstar Monica Mayhem Used To Be A Commodities And Currency Trader

Photo: Wikipedia

Perhaps this is one of those things that everyone knows but us.



Apparently the Australian born porn actress called Monica Mayhem was a futures trader in Sydney, and then did forex and commodities in London.

We discovered this news this morning when we came across this story in the Brisbane Times about how hard life is for pornographers thanks to great content on the internet.

Part way through the article, the Brisbane Times drops this on us:

A former futures trader in London, turned stripper, Ms Mayhem has been relatively quick to diversify across platforms, with her own book, Absolute Mayhem: Confessions of an Aussie Porn Star, and website. But even embracing the online trend comes with inherent risks.

So we did a bit of googling (don’t try this at work, kids), and found an interview from a couple of years ago where she describes her journey from trading to porn:

I used to work in financial markets/futures trading in Sydney, Australia. I then traveled to Europe and moved to London and worked in an IPE brokerage (International Petroleum Exchange). I got sick of that world, I started dancing at the newly opened Spearmint Rhino on Tottenham Court Road. I also did a couple of softcore photo/video shoots. One night, at the club, I met one of the owners of the Rhino, and I was drunk and dared him to fly me back to the states with him that same night. Four hours later we were headed to Texas. A couple of days after that I went to LA. A few days later I met an agent, who talked me into doing hardcore scenes, and the rest is history!

Here’s a link to the entire interview. But be careful. It’s definitely not safe for work!

