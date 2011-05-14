"Fairly Extensive" Porn Collection Found In Bin Laden's Compound

Photo: Daily Mail

Among the information found in bin Laden’s compound was a stash of pornography, according to Reuters.Officials are not sure where in the compound the pornography was found or who was viewing it, but said the collection contained recorded video and is “fairly extensive.”



Because the hide-out was cut off from internet and cable connection, it is unsure how bin Laden or other residents retrieved the pornography. However videos of bin Laden in the compound watching television show there was video playback equipment.

U.S. officials who have gathered evidence from other investigations of Islamic militants said the pornography find in bin Laden’s hide out is not uncommon in such cases.

