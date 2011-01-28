Teen Sex Apparently Doesn't Sell The Way It Used To: MTV's 'Skins' Audience Plummets 51%

Skins, MTV’s show accused of breaking child pornography laws, lost 51% of its audience for its second week, according to Nielsen.



While the first controversy-laden episode drew 3.3 million viewers, last week the show only drew 1.6 million viewers.

To add to the show’s problems, the WSJ reports that eight companies that advertised on the first episode, including L’Oréal SA and Foot Locker Inc., have backed out after being targeted by the Parents Television Council watchdog group.

Next on the Parents Television Council’s list are two other Skins advertisers, Red Bull and Zeno.

