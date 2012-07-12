Porno Companies Are Allegedly Bullying Innocent People Into Paying To Make Anti-Piracy Suits Go Away

Ex-porn actress Jenna Jameson

The porno industry has allegedly been threatening to out innocent people as illegal porn downloaders if they don’t pay thousands to settle anti-piracy cases.A Kentucky woman filed a class action against five film makers, claiming they’re waging bogus anti-piracy lawsuits just to make money off innocent people, the AP reported Wednesday.



Porno companies have waged thousands of these actions, the AP reported.

One defendant, Josip Gotvald, a 57-year-old Croation immigrant, claimed he never even heard of “Raw Rescue,” the porno he allegedly downloaded, the AP reported.

“I have never used a computer, much less used one to download a movie,” Gotvald said in an affidavit, according to the AP.

Porn companies typically sue a series of Jane or John Does identified only as their Internet provider numbers, and then subpoena the providers for the users’ names, the AP reported.

Once they have the names, the companies allegedly call the subscribers and threaten to file a new lawsuit that uses their names if they don’t pay settlements, typically ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

“Nobody wants their name associated with downloading porn,” Ken Henry, a lawyer for the Kentucky plaintiff, told the AP.

But Mark Randazza, an attorney who has represented the porn industry, told the AP the filmmakers are usually small businesses that can’t make money if people illegally download pornos.

“All it produces is copyrighted material. If you steal that from them, what do they have?” he said.

