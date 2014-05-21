Pornhub Will Use One Of These Clever Ads In Its First National Ad Campaign

PornHub One of the finalists’ submissions.

Back in March, we told you about Pornhub’s plan to run its first ever national ad campaign on television and in magazines.

Since then, the adult video website has been accepting submissions from fans, who have sent in proposals for what the campaign should look like. The person with the best ideas will get a one-year contract to be Pornhub’s creative director.

On Monday, the company announced its list of 15 finalists, all of whom submitted innuendo-laden, safe-for-work ads promoting the site’s benefits.

We’ve collected our favourites here. The others are either a little bit too explicit to run on our site, or frankly, not that clever.

To see the rest and to vote on your favourites, you can visit Pornhub’s safe-for-work Tumblr page.

