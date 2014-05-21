Pornhub Will Use One Of These Clever Ads In Its First National Ad Campaign

Aaron Taube
PornHub first adPornHubOne of the finalists’ submissions.

Back in March, we told you about Pornhub’s plan to run its first ever national ad campaign on television and in magazines.

Since then, the adult video website has been accepting submissions from fans, who have sent in proposals for what the campaign should look like. The person with the best ideas will get a one-year contract to be Pornhub’s creative director.

On Monday, the company announced its list of 15 finalists, all of whom submitted innuendo-laden, safe-for-work ads promoting the site’s benefits.

We’ve collected our favourites here. The others are either a little bit too explicit to run on our site, or frankly, not that clever.

To see the rest and to vote on your favourites, you can visit Pornhub’s safe-for-work Tumblr page.

This ad cleverly hints at the diversity of the site's video catalogue.

Here's that idea represented with shoes.

Another promotes the idea that everybody you know is secretly using the site.

These video ads make light of a popular euphemism associated with the site.

(video provider='youtube' id='qG39iVCwWbc' size='xlarge' align='center')

Another one of the site's benefits.

This one's a love story ... of sorts.

(video provider='vimeo' id='94667919' size='xlarge' align='center')

PornHub 'ALL YOU NEED IS A CONNECTION' from max sherman on Vimeo.

And this one wants people to start referring to visiting adult sites as doing 'nothing.'

Now learn more about Pornhub's advertising strategy.

Pornhub Is Planning A National Advertising Campaign -- And It Wants You To Help>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.