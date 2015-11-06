Makeup artist posts brand new before-and-after photos of the porn stars she styles

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Melissa Murphy makes over porn star Nicole Aniston.

Makeup artist Melissa Murphy was once blacklisted by the porn industry after she revealed what its stars really look like. She uses Instagram to showcase her work, sharing before-and-after photos of the actresses and nude models.

When those photos hit Reddit and went viral in the media, members of the adult industry accused Murphy of selling the story to the press. Photographers no longer welcomed her on set.

But Murphy clawed her way back into Los Angeles’ so-called “Porn Valley,” and continues to post images of the shocking transformations — always with actresses’ permission.

“It isn’t about showing my work anymore,” Murphy tells Tech Insider. “It’s about sending a message that we are all the same. We’re all human, we’re all beautifully flawed.”

Check out some of Murphy’s recent work.

You've never seen porn stars and nude models quite like this. Every day, Melissa Murphy goes to work transforming ordinary men and women into glamorous camera-ready performers. Much like those in Hollywood, makeup artists in porn create looks that hide flaws, highlight assets, and match the mood of the movie. Murphy posts the results on Instagram, where she has over 100,000 followers. Some of the transformations are drastic. Every zit, rogue hair, and patch of oily skin goes exposed. But with Murphy's makeup magic, the actors practically look Photoshopped. Murphy never edits or applies filters to the photos. That's the beauty of makeup. 'With makeup we can enhance our looks and transform into anything we desire,' Murphy tells Tech Insider. 'But at the end of the day, it really is what's inside that truly matters,' she adds. Few realise how much work goes into these stunning looks, according to Murphy. Sometimes an actor will sit in the makeup chair for over two hours. By posting before-and-after photos to Instagram, Murphy hopes to level the playing field. Makeup isn't a crutch for those who lack in natural beauty ... ... It's a tool of empowerment. 'If the makeup is done well, when you get in front of the camera, you're going to feel fierce,' Murphy says. 'It's liquid confidence.' Fans write to Murphy to express their gratitude. 'I see how flawless the women in magazines and on TV are, and I constantly have to fight the thought that I'll never be able to compete,' one aspiring actress wrote. She added, 'We can all be stars with help from artists as talented as you.' 'Thank you for promoting self-love!' another wrote. Murphy, in turn, is most grateful to the actresses who pose for before-and-after photos. 'They are trendsetters,' she says. 'It was my art, but they were the ones with the courage to show their bare faces to the world first.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.