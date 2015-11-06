Makeup artist posts brand new before-and-after photos of the porn stars she styles

Makeup artist Melissa Murphy was once blacklisted by the porn industry after she revealed what its stars really look like. She uses Instagram to showcase her work, sharing before-and-after photos of the actresses and nude models.
When those photos hit Reddit and went viral in the media, members of the adult industry accused Murphy of selling the story to the press. Photographers no longer welcomed her on set.
But Murphy clawed her way back into Los Angeles’ so-called “Porn Valley,” and continues to post images of the shocking transformations — always with actresses’ permission.
“It isn’t about showing my work anymore,” Murphy tells Tech Insider. “It’s about sending a message that we are all the same. We’re all human, we’re all beautifully flawed.”
Check out some of Murphy’s recent work.
Every day, Melissa Murphy goes to work transforming ordinary men and women into glamorous camera-ready performers.
Much like those in Hollywood, makeup artists in porn create looks that hide flaws, highlight assets, and match the mood of the movie.
'With makeup we can enhance our looks and transform into anything we desire,' Murphy tells Tech Insider.
'If the makeup is done well, when you get in front of the camera, you're going to feel fierce,' Murphy says. 'It's liquid confidence.'
'I see how flawless the women in magazines and on TV are, and I constantly have to fight the thought that I'll never be able to compete,' one aspiring actress wrote.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.