PORN STARS: Bill Clinton ASKED To Take That Picture With Us

Brooklyn Lee and Tasha Reign, the porn stars who posed for a picture with Bill Clinton at a gala in Monaco last night, claim that the former president personally requested the now infamous photo.



The two adult film stars called into TMZ today and explained how the whole thing went down:

“He kind of was looking over at us once in a while, and we’re huge, like psycho fans of Bill — we just think he’s really cute,” Lee said. “So we ended up wandering by and we were going to approach him to take a picture and his Secret Service sort of brushed us away.”

“As we were walking away, Bill actually had the Secret Service guy call us back and take a picture.”

You can listen to the whole call here. And just in case you missed it, here’s the picture:

