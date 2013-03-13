Porn Stars' Incredible Before And After Make-Up Transformations

porn stars with and without makeup

Photo: xmelissamakeupx on Instagram

Melissa Makeup has become famous since her Instagram account went viral. She’s particularly known for her ability to make over porn stars for the camera. 

Melissa shared some of her Instagram photos with us, and the before-and-after transformations are incredible. 

Some of the adult entertainers don’t even look like the same person after make-up. 

Courtney Shea before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Courtney Shea after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Jennifer White before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Jennifer White after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Cassandra Nix before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Cassandra Nix after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Veruca James before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Veruca James after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Eidyia before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Eidyia after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Draven Star before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Draven Star after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Brenda Moreno before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Brenda Moreno after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Dani Daniels before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Dani Daniels after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Mariah Mars before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Mariah Mars after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Puma Swede before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Puma Swede after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Rilee Marks before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Rilee Marks after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Yasmine DeLeon before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Yasmine DeLeon after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Nina Dove before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Nina Dove after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Jessica Mor before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Jessica Mor after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Alana Croft before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Alana Croft after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Melissa Hill before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Melissa Hill after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Tatiyana Fox before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Tatiyana Fox after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Zarina Summers before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Zarina Summers after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Chanel Preston before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Chanel Preston after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Krysta Kaos before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Krysta Kaos after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Kelly Klass before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Kelly Klass after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Tori Black before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Tori Black after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Annika Albrite before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Annika Albrite after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Katja Kassin before.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

Katja Kassin after.

Source: xmelissamakeupx

