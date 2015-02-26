Porn stars are using Snapchat to make money

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Porn stars will perform personalised sex shows over Snapchat for a small fee

Porn stars have begun selling 10-second porn videos on Snapchat using the app’s new payment feature, Snapcash.

The feature, which launched in November, allows users to send each other money instantly within the app using payments platform Square.

Strippers and porn stars have taken advantage of the feature to discretely distribute adult content to users for a small fee.

Nick Bilton at the New York Times reports:

Some transactions are as inexpensive as $US1 to $US5 for a few personalised photos. The prices can reach double digits for personalised sex shows. One brunette on Snapchat this week, most likely in her 20s, wore nothing more than skimpy underwear and offered to send pictures personalised for a person’s proclivities for $US5. Men offer similar products at comparable prices.

Snapchat does not support or condone this use of the app. Most of Snapchats core users are teenagers or young adults, and posting pornography clearly violates the company’s community guidelines. “Don’t use Snapchat for any illegal shenanigans and if you’re under 18 or are Snapping with someone who might be: keep your clothes on!” the company recently posted.

Bilton reports that within a week of adding 30 Snapchat accounts that promised to share porn pictures, 28 had been deleted.

“But… while sexting is no longer the main use on Snapchat,” Bilton says, “it’s ludicrous to think that an app that allows you to send videos and photos that automatically disappear won’t be used to also transmit nude images.”

