Porn Star Sasha Grey Stars In Orgy-Filled Ad Advocating Equal Pay For Women—Here's Today's Ad Brief

In an attempt to help close the 22 per cent wage gap between men and women, Sasha Grey stars in a porn-filled ad for Belgium’s Equal Pay Day. Watch the NSFW ad above.

Forbes looks at how Spanx became a billion-dollar business without any advertising.

CCO Darren Spiller has left Fallon, a Minneapolis-based agency that he joined in June 2009. There is no explanation for why Spiller, known for past Nike and Nestle campaigns, left.

Adweek reports that the mummy blog network Cafe mum is now trying to reach out to the Latina parenting population.

Pepsi has a new national tagline for Pepsi Next: “Drink to Believe It.”

Speaking of PepsiCo, it has just named Brian Cornell CEO of its Americas foods business.

Yahoo has sued Facebook for infringing on patents that relate to internet advertising.

