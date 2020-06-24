Porn star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping 3 women and assaulting another

Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Athanasiu Porn Star Ron Jeremy has been charged with raping several women.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has filed charges against porn star Ron Jeremy, who they say raped three women and assaulted another.

The four separate incidents date back to 2014, prosecutors say.

Allegations of Jeremy’s history of sexual misconduct started to gain steam in 2017 when a 10-minute video that included stories from several possible victims was posted to YouTube.

Porn star Ron Jeremy has worked in the adult entertainment industry for more than 40 years. And in the past few years, allegations of his possibly criminal mistreatment and abuse of women started to gain steam.

Now, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has charged the 67-year-old, whose real name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, with forcibly raping three women and assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014.

He faces three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object, and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, the LA District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

The charges stem from incidents that prosecutors say occurred at a West Hollywood home and bar.

They say that in May 2014, Hyatt forcibly raped a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood.

In 2017, Hyatt sexually assaulted two women, aged 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar, according to the DA’s office. The office also alleges he raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

The District Attorney’s Office announced that prosecutors declined to file charges in a 2016 incident involving Hyatt due to insufficient evidence.

Ron Jeremy has become a sort of caricature of the porn industry and made appearances in several mainstream TV shows and movies.In a 2017 Rolling Stone article, near the beginning of the #MeToo movement, more than a dozen women said he had violated or had sex with them without their consent.

The story ran months after a 10-minute video including an array of misconduct allegations against Jeremy was posted to Youtube. Additional allegations started to spill over to Twitter.

“People expect this from him. If I went and got mad on Twitter, people would say, ‘That’s Ron,'” adult performer Kendra Sunderland, who alleged that Jeremy sucked her breast without her consent at a Dallas expo in 2015, told Rolling Stone. “But if I said a fan did it, they’d say ‘That’s not OK, that’s crossing a line.'”

“He doesn’t hear no,” another former performer Jennifer Steele, told the magazine at the time.

Steele told the publication that Jeremy raped her twice, once at a photoshoot and once at his apartment, in December 1997.

“He just kinda keeps going and pretends like you didn’t say anything,” she said.

Jeremy refuted the allegations to Rolling Stone at the time, and called them lies or “buyer’s remorse.”

Jeremy’s arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors are asking bail to be set at $US6.6 million.

