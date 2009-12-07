Porn Star Holly Sampson Is Alleged Tiger Woods Girlfriend #7

If you decided to tune out over the weekend, you missed the emergence of three more Tiger Woods ladies. Or something like that. We’ve lost count.



The latest is porn star Holly Sampson, who was first outed by the UK’s Daily Mail.

This is becoming a crisis for Tiger Woods PR. It’s not just that he cheated on his wife, it’s that — if even some of these reports are true — he cheated A LOT, with many women who will probably say a lot of embarrassing stuff to the press.

Image via HuffPo

