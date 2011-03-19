A Seedy New neighbourhood For The Web: XXX Domain Approved

The adult industry demonstrates against the XXX domain

Photo: FSC blog

The Internet is about to get a seedy new neighbourhood: the body governing top-level Internet domains has approved a new .xxx domain for porn, despite objections from the adult entertainment industry.ICANN concluded its annual meeting in San Francisco today, and voted 9-3 to approve the .xxx domain. The idea for the domain has been kicking around for almost a decade, and was approved briefly in 2005, but ICANN reversed itself a couple of years later.



Adult sites wouldn’t be forced to use the new domain. But the Free Speech Coalition, which represents some businesses in the adult industry, opposed the adult domain because it would raise costs for porn providers, who will now have to register additional .xxx domain names at $60 a pop to avoid having their brands hijacked on the new domain. Many adult entertainment companies own hundreds or thousands of addresses, so this is a significant cost.

The FSC also claimed that the new domain will make it easier for filters to block adult sites.

Yesterday, the organisation sponsored a rally in San Francisco outside the hotel where ICANN was having its meeting, but the demonstration apparently didn’t work.

Today, the FSC said it would appeal the decision to an advisory board consisting of government representatives.

