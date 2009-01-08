Porn Producers Ask For A $5 Billion Bailout

:



Larry Flynt (the “Hustler” guy) and Joe Francis (the “Girls Gone Wild” dude) are asking the government for a $5 billion bailout, claiming the adult entertainment industry has taken a huge shot to the face because of the downturn — citing the fact that XXX DVD sales are down 22% from a year ago.

“With all this economic misery and people losing all that money, sex is the farthest thing from their mind,” Flynt says. “It’s time for Congress to rejuvenate the sexual appetite of America.”

Of course it’s a publicity stunt, but Joe Francis actually plans on heading to DC — not that he’ll get in the door anywhere. That being said, if we’re talking about avoiding systemic economic risk, the last thing California needs is massive unemployment in the San Fernando Valley.

Just yesterday we wondered how a porn-investing hedge fund could possibly produce 50% returns in this environment. All indications are that the sin business is dead as any other.

