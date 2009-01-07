Porn-Investing Hedge Fund Claims 50% Return

Francis Koenig, manager of hedge fund AdultVest, tells The Atlantic Monthly his hedge fund returned 50% last year by investing in porn-related assets, both public and private. The story fits with the common perception that sin and sex sell in any environment.



But how could he get results like this? We know that traditional porn studios are hurting in the face of free online porn, and the public stuff like Playboy (PLA) and Rick’s Cabaret (RICK) (not porn, but strip clubs) have done terribly. For them, sex has not helped at all.

We asked Koenig what, exactly, he’s been investing in that’s bucked the trend, but he was unwilling to go into much detail. He noted AdultVest bought some porn domain names, which have been appraised at higher values, but which haven’t been sold. He also mentioned AdultVest’s stake in iPorn — a startup doing porn for the iPhone. But iPorn hasn’t launched yet so any value is going to be difficult to determine.

Until proven otherwise, we’re taking this claim of 50% gains with a grain of salt. We’ve been trained by the last year to be deeply sceptical of notional, mark-to-model values, and when you’re talking about valuing assets like iPhone porn startups and unsold domain names, our scepticism ticks up another notch.

