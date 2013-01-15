Porn Star Sues Over New Condom Rule

Kayden Kross

Photo: penthousemagazine/YouTube

It was passed about two months ago, but Los Angeles’ porn community is still fighting a new rule requiring actors to wear condoms when shooting explicit scenes.Vivid Entertainment, Califa Productions and porn actors known as Kayden Kross and Logan Pierce have sued L.A. County, District Attorney Jackie Lacey, and the director of public health over voter-approved Measure B, Courthouse News Service reported Monday.



Measure B, which requires all male porn actors to wear a condom and producers to get a permit to shoot raunchy scenes, has been a lightening rod for controversy since November.

The Free Speech Coalition told the LA County Board of Supervisors it believes the law is unconstitutional and violates freedom of expression laws.

And now Kross and company is picking up the freedom of speech fight, arguing that it is “beyond dispute” porn films are protected by the First and Fourteenth amendments, CNS reported.

Kross and her fellow plaintiffs are arguing Measure B will put thousands of people out of business because it will degrade the authenticity of the industry.

Bill Asher, president of Vivid Entertainment, told PBS in July 2001 the industry is worth anywhere from $4 to $10 billion and his company alone produces about 80 films per year.

Kross has won a variety of awards throughout her career, including Best American Starlet in 2009, and Acting Performance of the Year (Female) in 2011.

DON’T MISS: Professor Sues Law School That Called Him A Safety Risk For Students >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.