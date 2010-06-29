Porn, Horniness And Lewd Comments Are Evidence That In A Bubble, Traders Are Manic "Like They're On Drugs"

John Coates, a former trader turned student of nueroscience, just performed an experiment on the trading floor and found out that at the right level, high testosterone improves a trader’s ability to profit.



But if a trader’s testosterone levels reach a little higher than the peak, their brain goes haywire.

It’s like they’re on drugs, says Coates.

From Discover Magazine:

During the dot-com bubble, people who were working with me displayed all the classic symptoms of mania: They were euphoric, delusional, and overconfident; they couldn’t put a coherent sentence together; and they were unusually horny, judging from the number of lewd comments and the amount of porn that was showing up on their computer screens.

No one had actually looked medically at what happened to traders when they were caught up in a bubble. But they were changing. It was like they were on drugs.

The “mania” comes soon after the “winner effect,” which is the effect you hope testosterone has on you, especially if you’re a trader.

When testosterone builds up in animals, it causes a phenomenon called the winner effect. When two males compete, their testosterone levels rise to prepare them for the fight—and the winner’s testosterone level rises even more. Animals can get on winning streaks.

AKA, for traders, it’s profit time.

During his study, Coates took saliva samples from traders and found that those who had higher levels of testosterone in the morning performed better in the afternoon.

So we guess just look at your computer screen. If the monitor shows a higher than usual number of porn windows open, maybe you’ve peaked for the day.

And now, here are the 14 things you need to know about internet porn >

Read more about the study –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.