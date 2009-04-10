Porn Hedge Fund Accused Of Fraud

Back in January, The Atlantic ran a story about AdultVest — a hedge fund that claimed an improbable 50% return last year by investing in adult businesses.



We say improbable, because although there’s the notion that sin sells in any economy, that storyline has been decidedly busted this time around. Gambling is down. Liquor is down. Porn is even down. Even online porn. So, we wondered, how did AdultVest manage a 50% return?

Here’s what we said at the time:

We asked Koenig what, exactly, he’s been investing in that’s bucked the trend, but he was unwilling to go into much detail. He noted AdultVest bought some porn domain names, which have been appraised at higher values, but which haven’t been sold. He also mentioned AdultVest‘s stake in iPorn — a startup doing porn for the iPhone. But iPorn hasn’t launched yet so any value is going to be difficult to determine.

Until proven otherwise, we’re taking this claim of 50% gains with a grain of salt. We’ve been trained by the last year to be deeply sceptical of notional, mark-to-model values, and when you’re talking about valuing assets like iPhone porn startups and unsold domain names, our scepticism ticks up another notch.

But perhaps our scepticism didn’t go far enough.

Sources speaking to hedge fund newsletter FinAlternatives accuse AdultVest of being a downright fraud:

Sources close to AdultVest Inc., which manages the Priapus Investment Fund, an adult entertainment hedge and private equity fund, say that it is spending investor money on more than just investments, and that what investments there are don’t account for the returns it claims.

A former investor says that founder Francis Koenig is looting the fund to pay for fine art, expensive wines, cars, personal trips and alimony. Meanwhile, a former employee tells FINalternatives “there was no capital being generated” during his time at the firm.

“There is almost no money left in the fund,” the investor, who said he was privy to some of AdultVest’s financials via a court order, alleges. “Koenig has an American Express black card through the company that he uses on partying, girls and high living. Most money is missing and iPorn.com is not worth what he says it is.”

“It just seems to me the whole time I was there that there was no capital being generated,” says the former employee, who left the firm last year because he felt uncomfortable working in an office shrouded with mystery. “And it seemed like money was being spent for things that didn’t need to be bought like cars, clothes and trips,” he adds.

The fund’s manager and founder Francis Koenig vociferously denies the accusation, calling it “slanderous.” He chalks the rumours up to a single, unnamed investor who wants to take his money out of the fund.

FinAlternative’s sources, meanwhile, claim the fraud has been reported to the FBI and the SEC, so we’ll be on the watch for developments.

Read the whole story at FinAlternatives >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.