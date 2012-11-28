Porn Makers Are Suing Verizon For Not Outing Alleged BitTorrent Pirates

Porn actress, Katie Morgan.

Photo: gdcgraphics / Flickr

Three porn companies are suing Verizon for not giving up the names of alleged BitTorrent pirates, Torrent Freak reports.And it really is all about getting the names.



Malibu Media, Patrick Collins, and Third Degree Films have filed complaints against numerous John Does for copyright infringement, but Verizon first needs to release its customers’ personal information before anyone is brought to court.

However, similar to what AT&T and Comcast did in August, Verizon refuses to give up anything, arguing that its customers’ privacy rights aren’t being respected by these class action suits, according to Ars Technica.

The adult movie studios, on the other hand, also claim that Verizon actually profits off illegal BitTorrent traffic and that its refusal to give the info is in bad faith, according to Torrent Freak.

