CNBC: Porn Industry Crushed by Death of HD DVD

Amid all the CES hooplah, we haven’t yet covered the other trade show in Las Vegas this week. All is not well at the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, Reuters reports, where the porn industry players like San Fernando Valley-based Vivid are getting crushed by the likes of xTube.com.

CNBC sent Silicon Valley bureau chief Jim Goldman to the Expo, though he says he didn’t really want to go. And he reports that the Expo is still rattled over Warner Bros.’ decision to back Blu-ray over porn-industry fave HD DVD.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.