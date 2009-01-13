Porn Bailout: Would FDR Approve?

So you already know that the porn industry wants $5 billion to help it withstand the coming depression. But is there any historical basis for its claim to government? Actually, kind of.



Jonathan Bean at the Independent Institute (via Marginal Revolution) notes that FDR, in his attempts to rescue the economy, saw fit to regulate burlesque dancers:

The National Recovery Administration (NRA) was the first New Deal effort at recovery. The agency mandated that all industries draft “Codes of Fair Competition” to benefit business and labour. NRA codes — all 700 of them –corporatized the entire economy. Wage and price fixing was o.k. as the experimenters rid themselves of old superstitions that price fixing was somehow harmful to Mrs. Consumer. As long as everyone put in the “fix,” all would be well. The Supreme Court disagreed and ended the experiment in May 1935 (Schechter v. United States).

Yet there was an upside to the code-making. It made Americans realise how complex the economy had become by 1933. After all, there were codes for the Dog Food Industry (Code 450), Curled Hair Manufacturing and Horse Hair Dressing Industry (Code 427), Shoulder Pad Manufacturing (Code 262), and the Burlesque Theatrical Industry (Code 348). The latter limited burlesque dancers to four strip teases per evening. The goal was to spread the work, and it simply wasn’t fair that the pretty girls got to strip more than the other gals.

Ok, burlesque isn’t exactly porn, and this isn’t a bailout. But it’s pretty remarkable for what it says about the New Deal. There was literally no industry too small or tawdry that FDR didn’t think it was worth not regulating. And it’s a reminder that the New Deal wasn’t actually a big federal works programming, as it’s sometimes remembered as.

Meanwhile, Chris Dillow of the blog Stumbling and Mumbling argues for a porn bailout in the UK:

In the UK, there’s another case for government support. The strong euro is raising costs. Not only does UK porn have to pay more to its European performers, but also the cost of shooting in foreign locations has soared; filming in the UK is impractical in this weather, isn’t it gentlemen? We must also remember the cultural importance of the porn business. When we think of the great iconic images of America, what comes to mind? Surely, tits and arse more than cars. After all, no car has ever been elected to high office, but plenty of arses have.

