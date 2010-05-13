Pork Prices Have Been KILLED When Measured In Gold

In keeping with the world’s newfound obsession with gold, as well as the corollary obsession with pricing everything in gold (the S&P, euros, etc.), we though we’d take a look at lean hogs. That’s right pigs. Pork.



See at first blush, it looks like lean hog prices are at a multi-year high.

From Finviz:

Photo: FinViz

But! Check out this 10-year chart of lean hogs when priced in gold.

Click to enlarge

Photo: Bloomberg

It’s trading near all-time lows. It’s obvious investors have COMPLETELY lost confidence in hogs, the proof being their price in the ONE TRUE CURRENCY.

(Thanks to @taste_arbitrage for the chart)

