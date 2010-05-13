Pork Prices Have Been KILLED When Measured In Gold

Joe Weisenthal

In keeping with the world’s newfound obsession with gold, as well as the corollary obsession with pricing everything in gold (the S&P, euros, etc.), we though we’d take a look at lean hogs. That’s right pigs. Pork.

See at first blush, it looks like lean hog prices are at a multi-year high.

From Finviz:

chart

Photo: FinViz

But! Check out this 10-year chart of lean hogs when priced in gold.

Click to enlarge

hogs

Photo: Bloomberg

It’s trading near all-time lows. It’s obvious investors have COMPLETELY lost confidence in hogs, the proof being their price in the ONE TRUE CURRENCY.

(Thanks to @taste_arbitrage for the chart)

