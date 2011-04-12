THE DEATH OF DOWNTOWN CHICAGO And 20 More Urban Population Shifts

Photo: Courtesy of Data Pointed

In the past decade there was an exodus from downtown to the suburbs in many American cities.Chicago, which saw a 6.9 per cent decline in population, suffered the greatest losses at the city centre, while population increased in the suburbs.



Other reasons for population shift include natural disasters, in the case of New Orleans.

Using U.S. Census data from 2000 and 2010, Stephen Von Worley of Data Pointed, created a series of high-resolution maps showing population shifts in major U.S. cities. The maps are colour coded, deep blue indicates the population has at least doubled, red indicates massive exodus, and grey indicates there was no change.

