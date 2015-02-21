The popularity of the NFL is starting to fall in the US

In the annual survey conducted The Harris Poll, the NFL is still the most popular sport among American adults, but the gap between pro football and Major League Baseball is narrowing.

Of those surveyed, 32% of American adults picked pro football as their favourite sport, down from 35% a year ago. Meanwhile, the number of people who picked baseball grew from 14% in 2013 to 16% this past year. At its peak popularity in 2011 (36%), the NFL had a 23% lead over MLB. That gap is now just 16%.

Meanwhile, the popularity of pro basketball (NBA) remains steady at 6%, behind college football and auto racing, a place the sport has held consistently since Michael Jordan era when the NBA nearly caught MLB in popularity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.