The World's Most Popular YouTuber Makes $US4 Million A Year

Felix Kjellberg, the Swedish YouTube phenom better known as PewDiePie, is making roughly $US4 million a year in ad sales according to a profile of the internet star in The Wall Street Journal.

Most of Kjellberg’s earnings are reportedly straight profit, coming from more than 27.8 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

Last year, Kjellberg’s PewDiePie channel became the most watched on Google’s online video service, passing up internet sensations such as One Direction and Miley Cyrus.

And since last July, he has tripled his number of subscribers.

Kjellberg is best known for posting videos of himself playing certain video games while narrating to the viewer. Kjellberg first created the channel in August of 2009.

PewDiePie is the top brand name of Maker studios, which sold itself to Walt Disney in a March deal that could eventually be worth nearly $US1 billion.

