The most popular Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired last night.

The extravaganza showcased some outrageous outfits, but the main attraction was the models.

Marketing technology company Amobee found out which models were the most tweeted about from 10pm EST until 1am. These are the models that the Internet couldn’t stop talking about last night, according to the data.

5. Taylor Hill

There were 3,087 tweets about Taylor Hill, who is 19 years old. She’s the youngest Victoria’s Secret Angel.

4. Candice Swanepoel

There were 5,661 tweets about the Angel.

3. Adriana Lima

There were 8,676 posts about the veteran Angel.

2. Gigi Hadid

It was Gigi Hadid’s first time strutting the Victoria’s Secret runway — and there were 9,063 tweets about her.

1. Kendall Jenner

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian-clan member Kendall Jenner received more shoutouts than any other model who walked in the show. There were 10,791 tweets about her.

Selena Gomez (71,730 tweets) and The Weeknd (19,899 tweets) were tweeted about more than any of the models. Fellow performer Ellie Goulding was tweeted about 5,094 times. The term “Victoria’s Secret” garnered 38,196 tweets, and #VSFashionShow was mentioned 256,797 times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.