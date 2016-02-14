The 10 most popular Los Angeles restaurants for Valentine's Day, according to Facebook

Valentine’s Day is a great time to enjoy a meal together.

To help couples figure out their plans, Facebook pulled together the 10 most popular Los Angeles restaurants for the holiday.

The results are based on the restaurants and cafes that had the highest number of Facebook check-ins on February 14 last year.

Here are the top 10 favourite Los Angeles restaurants for Valentine’s Day:

1. Bottega Louie Restaurant and Gourmet Market

2. Perch

3. Russia Restaurant

4. Yamashiro Hollywood

5. Sur Restaurant

6. Dave & Buster’s Hollywood

7. Red O Restaurants

8. Beso Restaurant

9. El Mercadito del Este de Los Angeles

10. Guelaguetza

With two celebrity-owned eateries on the list (Sur by Lisa Vanderpump and Beso by Eva Longoria) your Valentine’s Day meal is sure to be a hit.

