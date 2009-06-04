Popular Twitter App Is Slowing NYT Computers

The New York Times (NYT) has embraced Twitter whole-hog (unlike some news organisations), and that’s great, but it’s apparently causing a strain on the internal network — or at least use of the popular TweetDeck desktop client is.



NiemanLab has a copy of an internal memo that was sent this evening:

From: Schwadron, Terry

Date: Wed, Jun 3, 2009 at 5:06 PM

Subject: [NYT Newsroom] To newsroom twitter users

To:

To Newsroom Twitter users:

We are seeing a growing number of complaints from people with computer

performance problems that have been traced to TweetDeck, an

application that some have installed on Times workstations and laptops

to follow Twitter messages. Though still in beta and not officially

released, TweetDeck is indeed a handy tool for high-power Twitter

users to keep track of multiple threads simultaneously.

However, it also takes a serious bite out of the performance of many

computers, particularly older PCs.

We recommend against installing it or using it on Times computers.

Several other applications, including Twitter’s own website, will

suffice for most users. We plan to test some of the favourites against

Times workstation configurations, and make a recommendation shortly on

some that appear to be both safe and easy to use, for both casual and

power users.

If you do install TweetDeck, know that it will slow your workstation.

