10 tourist destinations that were destroyed in the 2010s and can no longer be visited

SJ Travel Photo and Video/Shutterstock An arch on Legzira Beach in Morocco collapsed in September 2016.

Some once-popular tourist destinations are no longer able to be visited.

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris caught on fire in April, making 2019 the first time the famous church will not hold Midnight Mass on Christmas in 230 years.

Some structures were destroyed during the decade due to natural forces, such as Malta’s Azure Window arch and coral reefs on Christmas Island in Australia.

While some destinations have closed due to overtourism, other natural wonders and landmarks have been destroyed by erosion, climate change, or fires.

Keep reading to explore places around the world that were once popular visitor spots but have closed or have been damaged during the 2010s.

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a fire in April.

AP Photo/Michel Euler A firefighter tackles the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Prior to the cathedral catching on fire on April 15, 2019, the 12th-century building was undergoing renovations – which could have escalated the problem, as the fire may have been linked to equipment used during the renovations.

Due to the massive fire that destroyed the structure, it’s the first time in 230 years that Notre-Dame cathedral will not have Christmas services.

One of two natural arches on Legzira Beach in Morocco collapsed in September 2016.

SJ Travel Photo and Video/Shutterstock Legzira Beach once had two sandstone arches.

Legzira Beach is located on Morocco’s Atlantic coast, between the cities Mirleft and Sidi Ifni. The beach was known for its two breathtaking stone arches, which were formed due to years of erosion, according to Atlas Obscura.

While the beach remains, one of the arches collapsed in September 2016, and it’s likely that the second will also fall within time.

A famous sequoia “tunnel tree” collapsed in 2017 due to heavy storms.

Sam Spicer/Shutterstock Some sequoia trees have a big enough ‘tunnel’ that cars can drive through them.

A sequoia tree – known as the “Pioneer Cabin Tree” – in California’s Calaveras Big Trees State Park fell to the ground in January 2017, following a storm that hit California and Nevada, NPR reported. Prior to its collapse, visitors to the park could walk through a tunnel-like alcove at the bottom of the tree.

“The tree had been among the most popular features of the state park since the late 1800s. The tunnel had graffiti dating to the 1800s, when visitors were encouraged to etch their names into the bark,” a volunteer who reported the collapse of the tree told the San Francisco Gate.

Locks were removed from the once-iconic Paris “love lock” bridge in 2015.

JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP via Getty Images The Pont des Arts is situated on the Seine river.

The “love lock” bridge – known as the Pont des Arts – used to be the site of a tourist tradition, where visitors would attach a lock to the bridge, then throw the key into the Seine river.

In 2015, officials removed nearly one million locks from the Paris bridge after parts of it collapsed in 2014, according to the BBC.

“They spoil the aesthetics of the bridge, are structurally bad for it, and can cause accidents,” Paris’ deputy mayor, Bruno Julliard, told the BBC.

Japan’s Shuri Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site, suffered a fire in October.

The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images Shuri Castle was first built in the 14th century.

On October 31, flames destroyed much of Shuri Castle, a historic building in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. The castle, originally built in the 14th century and reconstructed twice – in 1945 and 1992 – was planned to be a stop on the torch relay route for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, according to the BBC.

Malta’s Azure Window, a famous arch on the Maltese island of Gozo, collapsed in 2017.

Shutterstock What the Azure Window looked like prior to its collapse.

The Azure Window was a 92-foot-tall natural arch that collapsed after being damaged by a storm in March 2017. It was once one of Malta’s most popular tourist landmarks and was featured in “Game of Thrones,” according to the BBC.

In 2018, a Russian architect proposed a revamped version of the Azure Window. “The Heart of Malta” appears to be a mirrorless steel structure that would mimic the shape of the original arch.

Storms in November 2018 devastated Italy’s Dolomites region, causing fatalities and destroying landscapes.

Zick Svift/Shutterstock The Dolomites are a famous mountain range in Italy.

At least 17 people died in November 2018 after storms ravaged the Dolomites, a mountainous region in Italy, according to Reuters.

The storms also caused some 14 million fallen trees and destroyed forests.

“We’ll need at least a century to return to normality,” Coldiretti, an association of Italian agricultural communities, said in a statement obtained by Reuters after the storm.

Once-colourful coral reefs on Christmas Island in Australia became “bleached” and died due to increased water temperatures between 2015 and 2016.

Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images When coral reefs become ‘bleached,’ it means they are sick and lose their colour.

University of Victoria researchers told the CBC that only 5% of coral reefs on the Australia territory of Christmas Island survived between 2015 and 2016, due to intense heat from El Niño. The increased water temperatures cause the coral reefs to become “bleached,” researchers explained to the CBC, meaning the reefs are sick and lose their colour.

El Niño is a period of warming sea surface temperatures that can “influence weather patterns, ocean conditions, and marine fisheries across large portions of the globe for an extended period of time,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A natural arch at Porthcothan Bay in Cornwall, United Kingdom, was destroyed due to high tides and strong winds in 2014.

Helen Hotson/Shutterstock The sun sets over Porthcothan Bay.

Porthcothan Bay beach in Cornwall can still be visited, but tourists no longer get to see one of its landmark natural rock structures. The centuries-old arch was destroyed by 30-foot waves and 70 mph winds in January 2014, according to the BBC.

Tourist sites on the Faroe Islands, situated between Norway and Iceland, closed in April 2019 to everyone except volunteers.

Nick Fox/Shutterstock The remote Faroe Islands are located in the North Atlantic.

The Faroe Islands closed 10 popular tourist sites off from everyone except volunteers to “lay the groundwork for a more sustainable future,” according to the islands’ website.

More than 5,500 people applied to help with the islands’ voluntourism project, the islands’ website said. In 2020, the islands plan to close 14 tourist sites during April to focus on additional volunteer projects, including repairing eroded walkways.

