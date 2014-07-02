A mapby Quartzreveals the most popular Starbucks drinks in major American cities. The map is based onhundreds of millions of Starbucks transactions across the country.

Starbucks customers in Phoenix are more likely to buy Iced Caramel Macchiatos than customers in Portland, where the Eggnog Latte is notably popular. Meanwhile, customers in Los Angeles buy more Frappuccinos than those in Seattle, who tend to order coffee with an extra shot of espresso.

The most popular drinks nationwide were brewed coffees and lattes. The map lists the drinks that are ordered more often in each city than anywhere else.

The data also revealed that Seattle, Boston and Memphis are among the cities that prefer Starbucks’ dark brews, while Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver and Charlotte prefer the chain’s light offerings.

Head over to Quartz to find out more about the nation’s Starbucks preferences.

