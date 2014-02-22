Fascinating Visual Shows The Most Popular Selfie Poses In Each City

A new study has revealed how people in different cities take snaps of themselves.

Researchers working on a project called Selfie City analysed 656,000 Instagram photos from cities like New York, Moscow, Berlin, Bangkok, and Sao Paulo between December 4 and 12, 2013, Wired reports.

Then the researchers identified which of these photos were selfies and made best guesses as to the age and gender of the person who took them before analysing the images.

Here’s what they found:

More women take selfies than men.

People are happiest in Bangkok and São Paulo, and more miserable in Moscow. People taking selfies in Moscow smile the least.

Women New York prefer the subtle head turn (just a hint of profile) over the dramatic ear-to-shoulder head tilt seen in many selfies taken in Brazil.

“Women’s selfies show more expressive poses; for instance, the average amount of head tilt is 50% higher than for men: (12.3° vs. 8.2°). Sao Paulo is most extreme – there, the average head tilt for females is 16.9°” researchers reported.

Surprisingly, only 4% of the photos analysed were selfies, suggesting that people take fewer front-facing glamor shots than we think.

You can check out Selfie City’s entire project and findings here:

