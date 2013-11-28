The 10 Most Popular Restaurants On Thanksgiving Day, According To Foursquare

Instead of

worrying over the big Thanksgiving mealat home, tons of people across the country will throw in the towel in favour of a chore-free, restaurant-served turkey dinner.

Foursquare, a location-based social network, ranked the restaurants where people checked-in the most last year on Thanksgiving.

Restaurants in tourist destinations like Las Vegas and New York City were especially popular last year. Spoiler alert: people even found the chain restaurant Hard Rock Cafe festive enough to land it in the top three.

Check out the full list of the most popular Thanksgiving restaurants below. You might want to hit them up this year for your annual family feast.

10. Mike Ditka’s in Chicago, Ill.

9. Be Our Guest Restaurant in Walt Disney World’s Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

8. Porto’s Bakery & Cafe in Glendale, Fla.

7. Mon Ami Gabi in Las Vegas, Nev.

6. Balthazar in New York, N.Y.

5. Junior’s Restaurant in New York, N.Y.

4. Serendipity3 in Las Vegas, Nev.

3. Hard Rock Cafe in New York, N.Y.

2. Old Ebbitt Grill in Washington, D.C.

1. Wicked Spoon Buffet in Las Vegas, Nev.

