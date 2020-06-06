The most-searched recipe in every state shows what people are looking to make at home

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Hamburger recipes were the most-searched in the US in April.

People around the US are looking for new recipes to make at home.

KaTom Restaurant Supply shared Google search data for each of America’s 50 states revealing what recipes residents were searching for most during the month of April.

While results ranged from sweet dishes to savoury, and breakfast to dinner, the most searched for recipe was for hamburgers or hamburger meat with 12 states wanting to cook the fast-food staple at home.

Other popular recipes included bread, cinnamon rolls, and salmon.

ALABAMA: Chicken salad

Elena Shashkina/Shutterstock A chicken salad sandwich can include celery and grapes.

Chicken salad can mean different things to different people. But one common interpretation is that it’s some sort of combination of small pieces of chicken, a binding agent like mayonnaise or mustard, and an added vegetable or fruit.

ALASKA: Cinnamon rolls

Zoë Miller/Insider Cinnamon rolls are popular.

Alaska is one of four states whose population is searching for different ways to make sweet and sticky cinnamon rolls. Other states include Idaho, Montana, and Oregon.

ARIZONA: Lemonade

Shutterstock There are so many fun things to do with lemonade.

From adding different fruits to throwing in herbs, there are loads of ways to make nostalgic lemonade feel new, fun, and sophisticated.

ARKANSAS: Hamburger meat

Daniel Goodman/Business Insider Some cooks prefer to make their own meat mixture.

While you can purchase packages of hamburger meat at the grocery store, you can also make the mixture at home.

Oklahoma and Texas were two other states looking for how to make hamburgers at home.

CALIFORNIA: Snickerdoodle

Linda Hughes Photography/Shutterstock These cookies have a distinct cinnamon and sugar flavour.

Snickerdoodle cookies are typically a soft and chewy, cinnamon-laden sugar cookie.

COLORADO: Egg salad

vertmedia / iStock Egg salad can be eaten on toast or on its own.

Similarly to chicken salad, this dish is typically made of mashed up hard-boiled eggs and some sort of binding agent. You can add herbs and different spices to the mixture for a unique flavour.

Egg salad was also the No. 1 most-searched recipe in Pennsylvania.

CONNECTICUT: Salmon

Shutterstock Salmon can be prepared in many different ways.

Salmon can be poached, grilled, seared, baked, and cured. You can order it sushi-grade and eat it raw, or cook it through and make a salmon patty. The possibilities with this fish are endless.

Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey residents have also been searching for ways to prepare the meaty fish.

DELAWARE: Salmon

Nigel O’Neil/Getty Images You can see the heat marks on this piece.

Some salmon recipes may even call for a glaze of some sort. You can make it sweet and sticky with the addition of fruit, or bring the heat with flavours from hot peppers.

This was also the most-searched recipe in Connecticut, Maryland, and New Jersey.

FLORIDA: Zucchini

Shutterstock Zucchini is a versatile vegetable.

From grilled strips to spiralized noodles, there are so many ways to use zucchini. You can cut it into pieces and put them on the grill, or you can go the baking route and make a loaf of zucchini bread.

GEORGIA: Baked chicken

Edalin Photography/Shutterstock Baked chicken can be very simple or very complex.

You can bake a chicken in its entirety, or you can cut it up and bake separate pieces. Baking can leave you with a deliciously moist-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside protein.

Residents of Tennessee were also looking for baked-chicken recipes.

HAWAII: Shoyu chicken

tolin168/Shutterstock Shoyu is a Japanese soy sauce.

A great way to use shoyu – a Japanese style of soy sauce that’s made with soy and wheat – with chicken is to make a glaze. You can make it sweet or spicy and layer it onto chicken breasts, thighs, or even wings.

IDAHO: Cinnamon rolls

Aly Weisman/Insider Not all cinnamon rolls are the same.

There are so many ways to prepare cinnamon rolls. Some have a white sugar frosting and some are simply sticky with cinnamon sugar sauce.

Other states searching for these included Alaska, Montana, and Oregon.

ILLINOIS: Pork tenderloin

Mikhail_Kayl/Shutterstock This pork loin is served over a bright, corn salsa.

Flavours of pork are fairly versatile. Cooking it in a sweet and fruity marinade and grilling it with a hot and smokey rub are both equally delicious.

INDIANA: Hamburger

Aly Weisman/Insider There are countless ways to build a hamburger.

People in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and West Virginia were looking to elevate their burger game.

IOWA: Hamburger

Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider The bun is an important part of any burger.

Using a seeded bun on your at-home burger can make you feel like you’re eating at a fast-food restaurant.

Hamburger recipes were also the most-searched in Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and West Virginia.

KANSAS: Hamburger

Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider Load up your burger with whatever toppings you want.

Lettuce, tomato, and pickles are classic hamburger toppings. You can get creative, though, with different relish options, cheeses, and grilled vegetables.

Residents of Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and West Virginia were also looking for hamburger recipes.

KENTUCKY: Hamburger

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Stack two thin patties or use a single thicker one.

Most burger lovers have a preference for thin or thick patties; with homemade patties, you can experiment with the thickness to get your desired consistency.

The No. 1 searched recipe in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and West Virginia was also for hamburgers.

LOUISIANA: Crawfish étouffée

Aimee Lee Studios/Shutterstock Étouffée is a popular Cajun and Creole dish.

Étouffée comes together by making a thickened, saucy mixture – typically with butter and cornstarch – of vegetables and crawfish. It’s not quite soupy, so serving the dish with rice is common.

MAINE: Bread

Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider At-home bread baking has become popular.

People all over social media are showing off their bread-baking skills.

Residents of Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and South Dakota were also looking for different bread recipes.

MARYLAND: Salmon

The Cheesecake Factory Salmon is a great salad topping.

The Cheesecake Factory has released its recipe for almond-crusted salmon salad pictured above.

People in Connecticut, Delaware, and New Jersey were also searching for salmon recipes.

MASSACHUSETTS: Bread

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Making beer bread with Guinness gives the loaf a stout flavour.

There are many different types of bread you can make at home.

Beer bread is one you can make if you have a brew in your fridge but no yeast in your pantry.

People in Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and South Dakota were looking for different bread recipes as well.

MICHIGAN: Hamburger

Irene Jiang/Business Insider A Shake Shack burger pictured above comes on a toasted bun.

Every restaurant has its own unique hamburger. There are even some home cooks who have built a social-media following around re-creating them.

Michigan joined Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and West Virginia as states that were searching for hamburger recipes more than any other recipe.

MINNESOTA: Bread

Sophie Hoeller/Insider You can go for a crusty or a soft loaf.

Some bread loaves are soft enough to pull apart with your hands while others have a crusty outer shell protecting the airy insides.

Bread was also the most-searched recipe in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and South Dakota.

MISSISSIPPI: Cornbread

MSPhotographic/Shutterstock Cornbread can take on many shapes.

Making cornbread leaves you with a versatile loaf. You can eat it toasted with butter and jam for breakfast, or warmed up as a side for dinner – you can even dunk it into something saucy.

MISSOURI: Hamburger

Ashley Stewart/Business Insider Cheese is just one way to dress up a hamburger.

There are no rules when it comes to cheeseburgers, stick with one variety or pile on a combination of cheddar, American, and Gruyère.

Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, and West Virginia were also searching for hamburger recipes.

MONTANA: Cinnamon roll

Kseniia Zagrebaeva/Shutterstock A common shape for this pastry is a pinwheel.

While cinnamon rolls are commonly seen in the pinwheel shape, you can cut them into crescents or form them into squares if you’d like.

People in Alaska, Idaho, and Oregon were also searching for this recipe the most.

NEBRASKA: Hamburger

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Hamburgers are a barbecue staple.

It’s hard not to picture hamburgers when thinking about a summer barbecue.

This recipe was also the top search in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and West Virginia.

NEVADA: Pork loin

Artit Wongpradu/Shutterstock There are many uses for a pork loin.

Pork loin can be used to flavour ramen noodles or soups.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Bread

Dylan Martinez/Reuters Bread doesn’t have to be plain on the inside.

Ambitious bread bakers can add goodies like olives or raisins to their loves.

People in Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and South Dakota were also looking for exciting ways to make bread at home.

NEW JERSEY: Salmon

iStock The fish can be cooked medium-rare or well-done much like a steak.

Salmon takes on the flavours of its seasoning well – use herbs like dill or rosemary to enhance its flavour profile.

Connecticut, Delaware, and Maryland were the three other states searching for salmon recipes.

NEW MEXICO: Tortillas

Melia Robinson/Business Insider You can make your own tortillas at home.

Instead of purchasing packages of tortillas, you can make them yourself.

Use flour, water, a fat like olive oil, and salt for flour tortillas, or pick up some masa at your grocery store for corn tortillas.

Once you’ve made the tortillas, their usage doesn’t stop with tacos. You can bake or fry them for chips and add them to soups.

NEW YORK: Charoset

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Charoset is commonly made for the celebration of Passover.

As the Jewish holiday Passover fell during April this year, lots of people were searching for charoset recipes. Charoset is a sweet and sometimes spicy mixture made to resemble mortar used to lay bricks.

This seder plate staple can be eaten all year, though. You can make one version with apples, a meaty nut like walnuts, cinnamon, and red wine, or another version that’s more like a paste using dates.

NORTH CAROLINA: Pound cake

MShev/Shutterstock Pound cake is typically made in a loaf shape.

Yellow pound cake is a rich, buttery cake made with lots of eggs. Each slice can be pretty heavy and dense.

Home bakers in the neighbouring state of South Carolina were also searching for pound cake recipes.

NORTH DAKOTA: Sloppy joe

Albina Bugarcheva/Shutterstock Sloppy joes are also great for barbecues.

Cooks can get very creative with sloppy joes. You can mix in any vegetables you have on hand and come up with a great sauce by cooking down spices in your cabinets with sauces in your refrigerator.

OHIO: Hamburger

Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider Hamburgers are popular all over the US.

For a saucy burger add caramelised onions and sautéd mushrooms.

Cooks in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, and West Virginia were also looking for hamburger recipes.

OKLAHOMA: Hamburger meat

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Beef isn’t the only option for hamburger meat.

Using different types of meat can drastically change the taste of your burger. You can make a patty out of anything from bison to short rib.

People in Arkansas and Texas were also searching for hamburger meat recipes.

OREGON: Cinnamon roll

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Topping the rolls with frosting is a common practice.

If you’re in the mood for sweet and sticky rolls, top them with frosting while they’re still hot. That way, the frosting will melt all over the roll.

Search data shows this was also the No. 1 most-searched recipe in Alaska, Idaho, and Montana.

PENNSYLVANIA: Egg salad

istetiana/Shutterstock Egg salad is a lunchtime classic.

Add mix-ins like avocado to your egg salad for a little more colour. You can also eat it as a sandwich or with a fork.

This was also the most-searched recipe in Colorado.

RHODE ISLAND: Chicken parmesan

The Washington Post/Contributor/Getty Images Chicken parmesan is a classic Italian-American dish.

There are so many ways to make chicken parmesan. From the combinations of cheeses to the cooking method and even serving method, you can have a lot of fun experimenting.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Pound cake

Galiyah Assan/Shutterstock This pound cake features lemon and poppy seeds.

Pound cake doesn’t have to be plain. Get creative and add different flavours to the loaf.

Residents of North Carolina were also searching for pound-cake recipes.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Bread

Pat Wellenbach/AP A loaf of bread at a bakery in Portland, Maine.

Making your own bread is great if you love to make sandwiches or if you’re missing the bread baskets at restaurants.

The No. 1 recipe searched in Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and New Hampshire was also bread.

TENNESSEE: Baked chicken

Africa Studio/Shutterstock You don’t have to bake the whole bird.

Baking just pieces of a chicken can allow for variety in your meals. You can make baked lemon chicken breast one day and a smokey, tomato chicken thigh the next.

People in Georgia were also searching for baked-chicken recipes more than any other dish.

TEXAS: Hamburger meat

Reuters So much of a burger’s flavour comes from the meat itself.

There are ways to beef up your store-bought hamburger meat with different herbs and spices.

Hamburger meat was the No. 1 most-searched recipe in Arkansas and Oklahoma as well.

UTAH: Crepes

Sydney Kramer/Insider Crepes are very versatile.

Between the crepe itself and the fillings you choose, there are endless possibilities for flavour profiles.

You can add matcha powder to your crepe batter for a green tea-inspired sweet crepe, or fill one of the flat pancakes with meat and cheese for a savoury profile.

VERMONT: Pancakes

Aleksei Potov/Shutterstock Pancakes can also be dressed up in different ways.

There are loads of different ways to elevate pancakes. From adding fruit or chocolate chips to mixing in ricotta cheese and lemon zest, the flavour possibilities are endless.

You can also make your pancakes with different flours and different amounts of fat for a variety of textures.

VIRGINIA: Banana pudding

Insider Banana pudding is a great dessert.

A sweet banana pudding often features pieces of banana and simple vanilla cookies crumbled up inside and on top.

WASHINGTON: Sourdough bread

Mariana L/Shutterstock You need sourdough starter to make this bread.

Sourdough is a bit more complicated to make than some other types of bread as it requires a sourdough starter, which is tricky to make yourself.

Home cooks in Wyoming were also looking into recipes for this loaf.

WEST VIRGINIA: Hamburger

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Simple hamburgers can be phenomenal.

Sometimes, a patty and cheese are all you need between the bun.

Search data showed that this was also the most-searched recipe in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, and Ohio.

WISCONSIN: Ham

Elena Shashkina/Shutterstock Ham is a common meal for holiday celebrations.

Glazed with honey or rubbed with spices, there are many ways to prepare a ham.

WYOMING: Sourdough

Chuah Chiew See/Shutterstock This sourdough has beautiful air pockets.

Sourdough bread is crusty on the outside and filled with air pockets on the inside.

Cooks in Washington were also searching for sourdough recipes.

